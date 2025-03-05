https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165182SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up angle of a hand analyzing digital graphs on a screen, highlighting financial data. The video style is modern and tech-focused.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare