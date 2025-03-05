https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165208SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A couple enjoys a movie in a theater, captured from a side angle. The video style is vibrant, highlighting their smiles and the popcorn in focus.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare