rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165208
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A couple enjoys a movie in a theater, captured from a side angle. The video style is vibrant, highlighting their smiles and the popcorn in focus.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.27 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.16 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.65 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.24 MB

View personal and business license