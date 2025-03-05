rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165221
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

A person watches a vibrant landscape video on a large TV. Shot from behind at eye level, the scene is cozy with a modern, dimly lit room.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.3 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.94 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.7 MB

View personal and business license