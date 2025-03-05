https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165229SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A person watches a video on a large TV in a cozy living room. The low-angle shot captures a warm, ambient atmosphere with modern decor.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare