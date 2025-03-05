https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165313SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video of hands writing on paper, showcasing a professional and focused concept. The angle captures a side view of the action.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 615.24 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare