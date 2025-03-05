rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165323
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of hands harvesting spinach in a sunlit field, capturing the vibrant green leaves from a low angle, emphasizing freshness and growth.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.46 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.26 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.2 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.84 MB

View personal and business license