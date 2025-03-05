https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165721SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a majestic waterfall cascading into a rocky pool, showcasing nature's power. Ideal for a travel or nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 64.23 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 32.46 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare