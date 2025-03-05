https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165764SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, warm-toned video of a candle flame flickering softly, captured from a low angle, creating a serene and intimate atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.3 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.56 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare