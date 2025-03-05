https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165771SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a black and white wolf touching noses in a snowy landscape, captured from a side angle, highlighting contrast and unity. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.76 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.92 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.89 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare