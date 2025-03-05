https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165825SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Aerial view of a fiery planet with glowing surface and dark craters, surrounded by electric blue lightning, resembling a sci-fi video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 78.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare