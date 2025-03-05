rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165835
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up, low-angle shot capturing a water droplet splash in high detail, resembling a slow-motion video effect with a focus on texture and movement. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.57 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.4 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.6 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.47 MB

View personal and business license