https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165844SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up shot capturing a water droplet splash, creating ripples. The video showcases a dynamic, slow-motion effect from a low angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare