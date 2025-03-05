https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166158SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Silhouette of a cross in a cave entrance at sunset, low-angle shot. Warm tones evoke a serene, spiritual atmosphere, ideal for a reflective video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare