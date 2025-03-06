https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166462SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSProRes 444Radiant orange cross illustration animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 362.32 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.03 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.81 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.32 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.13 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare