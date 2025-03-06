https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166560SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video featuring glossy, swirling purple liquid forms in close-up. Captured from a dynamic, low-angle perspective for a fluid, artistic effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare