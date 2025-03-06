https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166561SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract pink fluid forms swirl mid-air, captured from a low-angle shot. The video style emphasizes smooth, flowing motion and dynamic shapes. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare