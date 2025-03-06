https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166564SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video captures pink paint swirling underwater, creating abstract, fluid shapes against a white background, viewed from a side angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare