https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166573SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of vibrant blue ink swirling in water, creating abstract patterns against a white background, captured from a side angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare