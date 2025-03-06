https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166583SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSProRes 444Koi fish swimming animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 412.77 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.43 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.08 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 668.31 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare