https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166584SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSProRes 444Koi fish swimming animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 719.84 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.67 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.09 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 870.25 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare