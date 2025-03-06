https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166588SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSProRes 444Cute rabbit animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 744.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.69 MB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare