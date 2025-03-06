https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166641SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSProRes 444Greek goddess statue animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 446.78 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.28 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.91 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 700.46 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare