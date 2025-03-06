https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166754SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a majestic waterfall cascading down a rocky cliff, with lush greenery and a rainbow, under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare