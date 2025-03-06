https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166801SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A 3D video rendering of a human torso highlighting the heart and circulatory system, captured from a frontal angle, showcasing anatomical details. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare