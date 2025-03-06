https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166888SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Illustration of hands holding a snow globe with a cityscape inside, set against a starry night sky. Aerial angle, reminiscent of a whimsical video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.85 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.45 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.08 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare