https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17166927SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Romantic bokeh hearts in soft focus, glowing against a dark background. Overhead angle, ideal for a dreamy, love-themed video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare