rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167073
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures a sprawling cityscape with a distant mountain backdrop. High-angle view emphasizes urban density and natural beauty.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.12 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.37 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.06 MB

View personal and business license