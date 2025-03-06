https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167128SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Aerial view of a vibrant outdoor market with striped tents and colorful produce. Captured in a lively, bustling atmosphere, ideal for a travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare