https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167162SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video shot of a foggy cityscape, capturing a vast urban skyline from a high angle, emphasizing the dense architecture and misty atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare