https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167223SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Neon lion profile with vibrant colors on a dark background, side angle. Perfect for a dynamic video backdrop or digital art project. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 86.43 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 49.5 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10.85 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare