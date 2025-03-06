https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167234SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a palm tree over turquoise water, capturing a serene tropical vibe with clear skies and gentle waves.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 95.32 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 54.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 11.16 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare