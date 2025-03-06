rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167266
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Cozy winter night scene with a person sleeping in bed, soft lighting from a lamp, and snowy window view. Shot from a side angle, perfect for a calming video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.15 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.26 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.98 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.06 MB

View personal and business license