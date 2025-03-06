https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167266SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Cozy winter night scene with a person sleeping in bed, soft lighting from a lamp, and snowy window view. Shot from a side angle, perfect for a calming video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.26 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare