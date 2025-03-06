https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167276SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Cozy bedroom scene with a woman sleeping, warm lighting, and snow outside. Captured from a side angle, perfect for a relaxing video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare