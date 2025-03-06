https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167302SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept with a neon heart rate monitor. Low-angle view emphasizes vibrant red and blue lines against a dark background. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.27 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.09 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare