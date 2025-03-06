https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167363SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene scene of a person praying in a mosque, bathed in sunlight through stained glass. Low angle captures the spiritual ambiance, like a video still.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.01 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.73 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare