rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167420
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A creative video concept showing an open book with a glowing light bulb above, symbolizing ideas. Shot from a low angle in a library setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.53 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.8 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.14 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.61 MB

View personal and business license