https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167440SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Street-level video shot of a vibrant lion dance under red lanterns, capturing a festive atmosphere with a focus on cultural celebration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare