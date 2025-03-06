https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167449SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Smiling woman in floral dress sits in a classroom, captured from a medium angle. The video conveys a lively, educational atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare