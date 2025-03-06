https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167617SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Minimalist room with large windows casting shadows on potted plants. Wide-angle shot creates a serene, airy atmosphere, ideal for a calming video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 804.13 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare