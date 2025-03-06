https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167631SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Luxurious hotel lobby with grand chandeliers, warm lighting, and elegant decor. Low-angle shot enhances opulence. Ideal for a promotional video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.29 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare