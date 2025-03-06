https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167634SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Luxurious hotel lobby with chandeliers, captured from a low angle. The video style emphasizes elegance and grandeur with warm lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare