https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167674SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Serene nature scene with vibrant foliage and tranquil water, captured from a low angle, resembling a calming video still. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.73 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.37 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare