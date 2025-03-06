https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167684SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Serene waterfall video scene captured from a low angle, highlighting vibrant flowers and lush greenery in a tranquil, natural setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare