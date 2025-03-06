https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167707SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A serene outdoor patio with wicker furniture and cushions, shot from a low angle. The video captures lush greenery and a large umbrella overhead.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.64 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.78 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare