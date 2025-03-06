https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167733SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Luxurious stage with golden curtains and sparkling stars, shot from a front angle. Ideal for an elegant event or award show video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare