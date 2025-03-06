https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167838SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up video of vibrant embroidered flowers and butterflies on fabric, showcasing intricate details and vivid colors from a side angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare