https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167850SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A cozy outdoor patio scene with wicker furniture and a wooden table under a large umbrella. Shot from a low angle, perfect for a relaxing lifestyle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.8 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.4 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare