https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167854SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A cozy garden patio with wicker furniture and a large umbrella, captured from a slightly elevated angle, ideal for a relaxing outdoor video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare