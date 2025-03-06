https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167895SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot captures a joyful woman with headphones against a vibrant blue sky and fluffy clouds, conveying freedom and happiness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare