https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17167918SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Blurred cityscape at night with colorful bokeh lights, captured from a high angle, creating a dreamy, cinematic video effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.72 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.18 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.42 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare